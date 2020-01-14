Previous
fish tank by ralfleidner
14 / 365

fish tank

Our aquarium at home - I wanted to have a shot of this in my project since tank is a work in progress, and it will be cool to look back later and see what it looked like today.
14th January 2020 14th Jan 20

Ralf

@ralfleidner
I've done a 365 project in the past, but haven't really picked up the camera in a while... On new years eve I charged the...
