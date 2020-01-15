Previous
old rose by ralfleidner
15 / 365

old rose

I went out looking for something to do a b&w photo, but the colors of this old rose just seemed really interesting.
15th January 2020 15th Jan 20

Ralf

@ralfleidner
I've done a 365 project in the past, but haven't really picked up the camera in a while... On new years eve I charged the...
4% complete

Ingrid
I love the composition and color!
January 17th, 2020  
