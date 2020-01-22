Previous
tiny planet? by ralfleidner
22 / 365

tiny planet?

This spherical cutter showed up today. Pulling it out of the package it just seemed that I really needed to play with it, a flashlight, and a macro lens. Interesting looking little tool.
22nd January 2020 22nd Jan 20

Ralf

@ralfleidner
I've done a 365 project in the past, but haven't really picked up the camera in a while... On new years eve I charged the...
