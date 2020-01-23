Previous
spoon by ralfleidner
23 / 365

spoon

Another hobby... Carving wooden spoons. This has been a January of getting back to neglected hobbies and I finished this one tonight.
23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

Ralf

@ralfleidner
I've done a 365 project in the past, but haven't really picked up the camera in a while... On new years eve I charged the...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

