thistle by ralfleidner
24 / 365

thistle

A dried up thistle - We should have pulled this when it was growing this summer since they are a pretty annoying weed around here, but it makes an interesting subject now in the winter.
24th January 2020 24th Jan 20

Ralf

@ralfleidner
I've done a 365 project in the past, but haven't really picked up the camera in a while... On new years eve I charged the...
Ingrid
Beautiful shot and I love the golden color!
January 25th, 2020  
