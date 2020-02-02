Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
25 / 365
tree bark
An old cottonwood... It has this interesting scar on the side that looks like it may have been hit by lightning. The scale of the trunk doesn't really come through, this tree is huge!
2nd February 2020
2nd Feb 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ralf
@ralfleidner
I've done a 365 project in the past, but haven't really picked up the camera in a while... On new years eve I charged the...
25
photos
14
followers
16
following
6% complete
View this month »
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3
Taken
2nd February 2020 9:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
cottonwood
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close