A Very Merry Darth Christmas by ramondgreene1982
1 / 365

A Very Merry Darth Christmas

Went to Hollywood Blvd to see all the celebrity stars on the street. Was shocked by smell on the street. Bought Canon Rebel T7 today. Plan to begin using in next two days.
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

Ramon Greene

@ramondgreene1982
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact