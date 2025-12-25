Previous
Christmas S(elf)ie by ramondgreene1982
2 / 365

Christmas S(elf)ie

Merry Christmas!
25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

Ramon Greene

@ramondgreene1982
22+ years in banking industry Avid fan of mma and bjj Black belt in taekwondo Taking up photography as a hobby in 2026
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact