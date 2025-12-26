Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
3 / 365
Reds Storm Trooper
There are a few hobbies I’ve had for years and favorite movies I’ve watched over and over. Attending a Reds game on Star Wars Day is one of my favorite times to attend a baseball game. Bobblehead night is a plus.
26th December 2025
26th Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ramon Greene
@ramondgreene1982
22+ years in banking industry Avid fan of mma and bjj Black belt in taekwondo Taking up photography as a hobby in 2026
3
photos
0
followers
0
following
0% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
26th December 2025 1:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
the
,
with
,
be
,
4th
,
cincinnati
,
bobblehead
,
stormtrooper
,
reds
,
cincy
,
you”
,
“may
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close