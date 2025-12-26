Previous
Reds Storm Trooper by ramondgreene1982
3 / 365

Reds Storm Trooper

There are a few hobbies I’ve had for years and favorite movies I’ve watched over and over. Attending a Reds game on Star Wars Day is one of my favorite times to attend a baseball game. Bobblehead night is a plus.
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

Ramon Greene

@ramondgreene1982
22+ years in banking industry Avid fan of mma and bjj Black belt in taekwondo Taking up photography as a hobby in 2026
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact