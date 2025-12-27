Previous
My dramatic serious era! by ramondgreene1982
4 / 365

My dramatic serious era!

Very first iPhone selfie from watching YouTube mens selfie poses. Changed zoom to 2.0, changed to -2.0 exposure, and changed to dramatic filter. Kind of actually think I did a good selfie.
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

Ramon Greene

@ramondgreene1982
22+ years in banking industry Avid fan of mma and bjj Black belt in taekwondo Taking up photography as a hobby in 2026
Photo Details

