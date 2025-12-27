Sign up
4 / 365
My dramatic serious era!
Very first iPhone selfie from watching YouTube mens selfie poses. Changed zoom to 2.0, changed to -2.0 exposure, and changed to dramatic filter. Kind of actually think I did a good selfie.
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
Ramon Greene
@ramondgreene1982
22+ years in banking industry Avid fan of mma and bjj Black belt in taekwondo Taking up photography as a hobby in 2026
365
27th December 2025 10:56am
dramatic
,
serious
,
selfie
