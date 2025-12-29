Sign up
7 / 365
Work selfie zoomed In
Trying to manipulate and learn the iPhone camera better by changing the exposure, aperture, and style to take better pics and selfies
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
Ramon Greene
@ramondgreene1982
22+ years in banking industry Avid fan of mma and bjj Black belt in taekwondo Taking up photography as a hobby in 2026
Tags
selfie
workselfie
