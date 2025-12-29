Previous
Work selfie zoomed In by ramondgreene1982
7 / 365

Work selfie zoomed In

Trying to manipulate and learn the iPhone camera better by changing the exposure, aperture, and style to take better pics and selfies
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

Ramon Greene

@ramondgreene1982
22+ years in banking industry Avid fan of mma and bjj Black belt in taekwondo Taking up photography as a hobby in 2026
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact