9 / 365
Ali being Queen
Not being a cat person she sure has changed my mind ten fold. Wrapped around her paw and her person is highlight of my life at moment.
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
Ramon Greene
@ramondgreene1982
22+ years in banking industry Avid fan of mma and bjj Black belt in taekwondo Taking up photography as a hobby in 2026
