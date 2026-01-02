Previous
A Kentucky thing… by ramondgreene1982
10 / 365

A Kentucky thing…

Growing up in Ky, you learn things at an early age. Things such as Ale8, bourbon and horses! Spent a day at the Ky Horse Park.
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Ramon Greene

@ramondgreene1982
22+ years in banking industry Avid fan of mma and bjj Black belt in taekwondo Taking up photography as a hobby in 2026
2% complete

