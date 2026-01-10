Previous
Came in like a wrecking ball! by ramondgreene1982
17 / 365

Came in like a wrecking ball!

Went to Vegas wax museum and pulled a Miley. Safe to say it was easier to get on then somehow maneuver my old bones off the wrecking ball!
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

Ramon Greene

@ramondgreene1982
22+ years in banking industry Avid fan of mma and bjj Black belt in taekwondo Taking up photography as a hobby in 2026
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact