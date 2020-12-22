Previous
Victor Of The Snowball Fight by ramr
357 / 365

22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

RRam

ace
@ramr
Started out with photography as way to capture our 1 Year old son and family vacations in 2013 . As I started understanding...
Monica
He looks proud!
December 22nd, 2020  
RRam ace
@monicac He got me few times right in the head....
December 22nd, 2020  
