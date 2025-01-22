Previous
Patio by Night by ramr
Photo 1848

Patio by Night

22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

RRam

ace
@ramr
Started out with photography as way to capture our 1 Year old son and family vacations in 2013 . As I started understanding...
Jackie Snider
Great night shot!
January 23rd, 2025  
Kathy ace
Good look at the patio, the lights, and the building from below.
January 24th, 2025  
Sand Lily ace
Wonderful shot.
January 24th, 2025  
Diane ace
Beautiful patio!
January 24th, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Yessss!! Me likey. The green and orange works for me.
January 24th, 2025  
