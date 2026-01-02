Previous
Focus on the small things: "In a world of grand structures, don’t forget to notice the smallest buds." by ramr
Photo 2193

Focus on the small things: "In a world of grand structures, don’t forget to notice the smallest buds."

"It is the quiet moments that make a life." — Unknown
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

RRam

Started out with photography as way to capture our 1 Year old son and family vacations in 2013 . As I started understanding...
Marie Waltzing ace
Wow! Impressive! Great capture!
January 3rd, 2026  
bkb in the city ace
Nice shot
January 3rd, 2026  
