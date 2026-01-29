Sign up
Previous
Photo 2220
29th January 2026
29th Jan 26
3
2
RRam
ace
@ramr
Started out with photography as way to capture our 1 Year old son and family vacations in 2013 . As I started understanding...
2585
photos
72
followers
187
following
2213
2214
2215
2216
2217
2218
2219
2220
Views
1
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2020-2026
Camera
LEICA M11
Taken
29th January 2026 6:22pm
Diane
ace
Beautiful light and composition.
January 30th, 2026
RRam
ace
@Eudora
Thank you
January 30th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Gorgeous image...great reflections...
January 30th, 2026
