Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2243
"Existential hesitation: The moment before the first step."
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
RRam
ace
@ramr
Started out with photography as way to capture our 1 Year old son and family vacations in 2013 . As I started understanding...
2608
photos
74
followers
185
following
614% complete
View this month »
2236
2237
2238
2239
2240
2241
2242
2243
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2020-2026
Camera
LEICA M11
Taken
22nd February 2026 5:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
Shutterbug
ace
I get that feeling every time we have to stand on one leg in Tai Chi. I love the comp and contrasts.
February 23rd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close