The lone tree by ramr
The lone tree

It stands as a symbol of Wabi—the beauty of being alone but not lonely, grounded and centered while the world changes colors around it.
27th February 2026 27th Feb 26

RRam

ace
@ramr
Started out with photography as way to capture our 1 Year old son and family vacations in 2013 . As I started understanding...
gloria jones ace
Beautiful...super sense of scale, great reflections
February 28th, 2026  
