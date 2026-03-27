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Embers in the garden. 🔥 by ramr
Photo 2277

Embers in the garden. 🔥

27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

RRam

ace
@ramr
Started out with photography as way to capture our 1 Year old son and family vacations in 2013 . As I started understanding...
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