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In the canvas of darkness, simplicity traces the quiet contours of grace. by ramr
Photo 2403

In the canvas of darkness, simplicity traces the quiet contours of grace.

31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

RRam

ace
@ramr
Started out with photography as way to capture our 1 Year old son and family vacations in 2013 . As I started understanding...
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Photo Details

eDorre ace
Love the image and the words. Perfect
August 2nd, 2026  
*lynn ace
so creative
August 2nd, 2026  
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