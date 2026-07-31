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Photo 2403
In the canvas of darkness, simplicity traces the quiet contours of grace.
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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RRam
ace
@ramr
Started out with photography as way to capture our 1 Year old son and family vacations in 2013 . As I started understanding...
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Photo Details
Views
3
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2
Fav's
1
Album
2020-2026
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
31st July 2026 9:34pm
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eDorre
ace
Love the image and the words. Perfect
August 2nd, 2026
*lynn
ace
so creative
August 2nd, 2026
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