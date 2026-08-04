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"Art is not what you see, but what you make others see." — Edgar Degas by ramr
Photo 2406

"Art is not what you see, but what you make others see." — Edgar Degas

4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

RRam

ace
@ramr
Started out with photography as way to capture our 1 Year old son and family vacations in 2013 . As I started understanding...
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