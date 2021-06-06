Previous
Seneca Rocks by randy23
Photo 2671

Seneca Rocks

Seneca Rocks in West Virginia. Military used this area to practice climbing for the DDay invasion for WW II
6th June 2021 6th Jun 21

Randy Lubbering

@randy23
