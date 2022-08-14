Previous
Out For A Family Stroll by randy23
Photo 3109

Out For A Family Stroll

Found out today that a Peacock is a surrogate for these 6 baby Guinea Fowl. Amazing to see this
14th August 2022

Randy Lubbering

@randy23
