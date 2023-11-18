Sign up
Photo 3549
He's open!!!
Spent the last couple of weekends watching my neighbors nephew quarterback the old high school football team. Made it to the state semi finals for the second straight year only to lose to a team that can recruit players
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
Randy Lubbering
@randy23
Tags
football
action
sports
athletics
athletes
