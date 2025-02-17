Sign up
Photo 4026
Kicks On Route 66
Old Standard gas station along the famous highway is now a tourist attraction.
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
1
1
Randy Lubbering
@randy23
4027
photos
11
followers
19
following
1103% complete
View this month »
4020
4021
4022
4023
4024
4025
4026
4027
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T7i
Taken
12th February 2022 5:27pm
Tags
snow
,
landscape
,
travel
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
Great nostalgic capture.
February 20th, 2025
