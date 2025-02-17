Previous
Next
Kicks On Route 66 by randy23
Photo 4026

Kicks On Route 66

Old Standard gas station along the famous highway is now a tourist attraction.
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

Randy Lubbering

@randy23
1103% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
Great nostalgic capture.
February 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact