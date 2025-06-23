Previous
USS Yorktown And Bridge by randy23
Photo 4152

USS Yorktown And Bridge

Coming back from Fort Sumter you see some really great views of Charleston and this ship
23rd June 2025 23rd Jun 25

Randy Lubbering

@randy23
