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Senaca Rocks by randy23
Photo 4529

Senaca Rocks

In West Virgina the US Army trained here to climb rocks for the D Day invasion. 1000 foot elevation to get to the viewing area and it is worth the time
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Randy Lubbering

@randy23
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