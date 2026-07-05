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Photo 4529
Senaca Rocks
In West Virgina the US Army trained here to climb rocks for the D Day invasion. 1000 foot elevation to get to the viewing area and it is worth the time
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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Randy Lubbering
@randy23
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