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Illinois Memorial At Vicksburg by randy23
Photo 4552

Illinois Memorial At Vicksburg

Civil War memorial to honor soldiers from the state of Illinois. This battle won by the North gave the North total control of the Mississippi River
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

Randy Lubbering

@randy23
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Dorothy ace
Great monument! I’m from Illinois and a Damn Yankee.
July 28th, 2026  
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