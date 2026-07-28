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Illinois Memorial At Vicksburg 2 by randy23
Photo 4553

Illinois Memorial At Vicksburg 2

29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Randy Lubbering

@randy23
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Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Wonderful capture.
July 28th, 2026  
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