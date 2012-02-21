Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1
Alex and Gene
FOR2021 Day 21 - portrait
This is my nephew is on the left and my husband on the right back in 2012.
21st February 2012
21st Feb 12
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3353
photos
90
followers
72
following
697% complete
View this month »
2540
2541
2542
2543
2544
2545
2546
2547
Latest from all albums
187
2545
188
189
2546
2547
190
191
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
2nd December 2012 12:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
family
,
for2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close