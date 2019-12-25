Sign up
Photo 2124
Candle and cracker
An elegant table setting for Christmas dinner at my friend's home.
Sorry no time for comments. I don't know where my time has gone. I'll catch up with you soon.
25th December 2019
25th Dec 19
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Tags
red
,
glasses
,
green
,
candle
,
plates
,
cracker
,
ornaments
,
centerpiece
