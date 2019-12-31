Previous
Next
Black & white tree by randystreat
Photo 2130

Black & white tree

Learning how to use Photoshop to remove some unwanted foreground distractions.
31st December 2019 31st Dec 19

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
583% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Hope D Jennings ace
I don’t know what was there , but the composition works and nothing looks distracting!
December 31st, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise