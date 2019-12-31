Sign up
Photo 2130
Black & white tree
Learning how to use Photoshop to remove some unwanted foreground distractions.
31st December 2019
31st Dec 19
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
31st December 2019 9:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
b&w
,
photoshop
,
building
,
sky.
Hope D Jennings
ace
I don’t know what was there , but the composition works and nothing looks distracting!
December 31st, 2019
