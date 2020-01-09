Previous
Next
Lines and textures by randystreat
Photo 2139

Lines and textures

January word of the day is macro. This is a macro of a matt and hassock cover. I thought it was more interesting in b&w.
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
586% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
Nice textures and light
January 9th, 2020  
Kristin
Such pleasing textures. I want to touch this image.
January 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise