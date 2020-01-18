Previous
A bit of honey by randystreat
Photo 2148

A bit of honey

The January word prompt was Winnie the Pooh Day. I didn't read Winnie the Pooh as a child or as an adult, but what I do know is that he liked honey.
18th January 2020 18th Jan 20

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
oh, i love the bear :-), my daughter would love, she always has porridge with a bit of honey in the morning.
January 18th, 2020  
GaryW
Lovely shot. I love honey!
January 18th, 2020  
JackieR ace
Sweeeeeeeeet
January 18th, 2020  
