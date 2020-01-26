Sign up
Photo 2156
Pink carnation
January word prompt - carnation
26th January 2020
26th Jan 20
2
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
2879
photos
73
followers
60
following
3
2
365 daily shots
SM-G930V
26th January 2020 11:55am
Tags
white
,
green
,
flowers
,
pink
,
ferns
,
carnation
,
jan20words
Pyrrhula
A great capture of those beautiful flowers
January 26th, 2020
KWind
ace
A pretty flower and a lovely close up.
January 26th, 2020
