Previous
Next
Where did that one come from? by randystreat
Photo 2157

Where did that one come from?

January word prompt - animals

These cattle were from a pack of toy barnyard animals. Not sure about the one in the 3 o'clock place.
27th January 2020 27th Jan 20

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
590% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise