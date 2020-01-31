Previous
Next
A bit of winter comes to town by randystreat
Photo 2161

A bit of winter comes to town

January word prompt - summer/winter
31st January 2020 31st Jan 20

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
592% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
wow, snowflakes, lovely
January 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise