Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Previous
Next
Photo 2167
That old stump
For both the Flash of Red - forms in nature and the 52 week challenge - texture
6th February 2020
6th Feb 20
1
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
2891
photos
73
followers
60
following
593% complete
View this month »
2160
2161
2162
2163
2164
2165
2166
2167
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
2nd February 2020 4:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
leaves
,
weeds
,
wood
,
5
,
texture
,
for2020
,
52wc-2020-w6
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Well done on both accounts!
February 6th, 2020
