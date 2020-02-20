Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2181
Flash of Red Day 20
Still Life
From card making class today
20th February 2020
20th Feb 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
2913
photos
73
followers
60
following
597% complete
View this month »
2174
2175
2176
2177
2178
2179
2180
2181
Latest from all albums
2177
2178
2179
129
2180
130
201
2181
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
20th February 2020 11:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
life
,
glass
,
contrast
,
pattern
,
design
,
stamp
,
blocks
,
still
,
pad
,
cad
,
stock
,
for2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close