Photo 2189
Flash of Red Day 28
high-key/Low-key
28th February 2020
28th Feb 20
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Tags
b&w
,
food
,
beans
,
contrast
,
shapes
,
tones
,
highkey
,
for2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Some good soup in the making there! Nice high-key bean shot.
February 28th, 2020
