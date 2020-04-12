Previous
Easter early 60's by randystreat
Easter early 60's

April 2020 words - Family
52 week challenge - Easter

Check out me in my Easter "bonnet" and gloves. I'm with my two brothers.
12th April 2020 12th Apr 20

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
summerfield ace
what a fashionista you are!
April 13th, 2020  
Kathy ace
@summerfield My mother probably made the dress.
April 13th, 2020  
