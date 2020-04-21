Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2242
Body Parts_365
April 2020 Words - body parts
Everyone, sing along. In case you can't remember the words to this ditty or you don't know it, here's a link:
https://youtu.be/ZanHgPprl-0
21st April 2020
21st Apr 20
1
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
2993
photos
77
followers
63
following
Tags
body
,
song
,
parts
,
april20words
Mary Siegle
ace
Oh, Kathy, should I actually thank you for this earworm?? I didn’t need to follow the link. 😜
April 22nd, 2020
