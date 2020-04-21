Previous
Next
Body Parts_365 by randystreat
Photo 2242

Body Parts_365

April 2020 Words - body parts

Everyone, sing along. In case you can't remember the words to this ditty or you don't know it, here's a link: https://youtu.be/ZanHgPprl-0
21st April 2020 21st Apr 20

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
614% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
Oh, Kathy, should I actually thank you for this earworm?? I didn’t need to follow the link. 😜
April 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise