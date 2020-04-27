Previous
Wave between distant friends by randystreat
Photo 2248

Wave between distant friends

April 2020 words - distance
27th April 2020 27th Apr 20

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
Mary ace
Wonderful! Made me laugh!
April 28th, 2020  
Sheila Guevin ace
delightful
April 28th, 2020  
summerfield ace
very clever idea and set up. aces!
April 28th, 2020  
Hope D Jennings ace
Very cool, Kathy! Well done
April 28th, 2020  
