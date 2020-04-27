Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2248
Wave between distant friends
April 2020 words - distance
27th April 2020
27th Apr 20
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3001
photos
78
followers
62
following
615% complete
View this month »
2241
2242
2243
2244
2245
2246
2247
2248
Latest from all albums
147
2243
2244
148
2245
2246
2247
2248
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
1st May 2019 12:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
people
,
mannequins
,
walkway
,
composite
,
april20words
Mary
ace
Wonderful! Made me laugh!
April 28th, 2020
Sheila Guevin
ace
delightful
April 28th, 2020
summerfield
ace
very clever idea and set up. aces!
April 28th, 2020
Hope D Jennings
ace
Very cool, Kathy! Well done
April 28th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close