Previous
Next
Chives. In the woods? by randystreat
Photo 2263

Chives. In the woods?

I thought this POV made the rosemary (the chives are in the same pot) look like woods and the chives standing tall.
12th May 2020 12th May 20

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
620% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne ace
I really like the tones, a nice composition, fav !
May 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise