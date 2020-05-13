Sign up
Photo 2264
Common or Cherry Laurel
There was a hedge of these shrubs around the parking lot where I parked to go to an appointment today. I thought they were quite attractive. Cell phone shot, so nothing fancy.
13th May 2020
13th May 20
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Tags
white
yellow
flowers
shrub
Tom
ace
Beautiful
May 13th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
You say nothing fancy but a fav.
May 13th, 2020
Nadiya Bilovodenko
Wow, stuninng flowers
May 13th, 2020
