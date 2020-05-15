Raccoon

Had supper with a friend on her deck (with the appropriate distancing) this evening. Toward the end of the evening, her local raccoon came to visit. First we watching him eating birdseed that had dropped to the ground below her deck. But before the evening was over, a neighborhood dog walked along the edge of my friend's driveway and scared the raccoon up the tree just above where we were standing.



Sorry for the photo overload. It's late. I'm tired. I'll check out your photos from the past several days tomorrow, I hope.