Photo 2270
I'll give ya shelter from the storm
52 week challenge - week 21 - creatures
I initially saw about 8 or 9 finches perched on the back of the patio chairs and in the windowsill while the rain storm was raging. Of course I startled them when I was trying to get a photo through the blinds at the door and half flew off.
19th May 2020
19th May 20
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Tags
purple
,
birds
,
finches
,
52wkkac
,
52wc-2020-w21
Tunia McClure
ace
They look a little wet in spite of the shelter.
May 20th, 2020
