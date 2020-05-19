Previous
I'll give ya shelter from the storm by randystreat
Photo 2270

I'll give ya shelter from the storm

52 week challenge - week 21 - creatures

I initially saw about 8 or 9 finches perched on the back of the patio chairs and in the windowsill while the rain storm was raging. Of course I startled them when I was trying to get a photo through the blinds at the door and half flew off.
Kathy

Tunia McClure ace
They look a little wet in spite of the shelter.
May 20th, 2020  
