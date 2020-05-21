Sign up
Photo 2272
7+ inches of rain
We had 2-1/2 very stormy days.
21st May 2020
21st May 20
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
Photo Details
Tags
water
,
rain
,
measurements
,
gauge
Lisa Poland
ace
Same here. I'm getting tired of rain.
May 22nd, 2020
